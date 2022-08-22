Expand / Collapse search

Area family reunited with dog that went missing 5 years ago

In 2017, the dog, named June, got out of the backyard. After searching with no luck, June's family figured they would never see her again.

June was recently picked up by animal control in Brazoria County.

Luckily, June is micro chipped and that's how she made her way back home.

Here's the raw interview with June's family:

FULL VIDEO: Interview with June's family after being reunited

FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace spoke with the family after they were reunited with June, who went missing five years ago.

Catch the full report tonight on FOX 26 News at 9 p.m. 