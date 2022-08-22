Area family reunited with dog that went missing 5 years ago

article

In 2017, the dog, named June, got out of the backyard. After searching with no luck, June's family figured they would never see her again.

June was recently picked up by animal control in Brazoria County.

Luckily, June is micro chipped and that's how she made her way back home.

