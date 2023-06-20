A hearing on a motion to suppress evidence in the capital murder trial of Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. has been moved to next month.

The hearing was set for Tuesday morning, but court records show it will now be held on July 31 – when the trial is also scheduled to begin. It’s unclear what the evidence is.

SUGGESTED: Antonio 'AJ' Armstrong Jr.'s retrial delayed again to July 31

Opening statements in the trial were supposed to begin earlier this month but have now been delayed twice since then.

Armstrong is accused of killing his parents in their Bellaire home in July 2016, when he was 16 years old.

This is the third time he will be tried. During his first two trials in 2019 and 2022, the juries were unable to come to a unanimous verdict.