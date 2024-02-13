Angleton shooting: Authorities release identities of victims killed in active shooter incident

The Angleton Police Department has released some new information following a deadly active shooter incident that occurred on Monday.

According to authorities, 37-year-old Devin Murrell and 66-year-old Darla Murrell were airlifted to a Houston hospital for urgent care, but later died.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of South Velasco Street, around 8:20 a.m.

When authorities arrived, they discovered Devin and Darla Murrell and learned the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Bradley Jones, had fled the scene.

Jones was later located and arrested without incident at County Beach.

Bradley Jones (Photo: Angleton Police Department)

Jones is behind bars at the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office on two counts of murder.

In a release, authorities said, "This incident underscores the importance of community and law enforcement collaboration. We are immensely grateful for the support and swift action of our fellow agencies, which led to the prompt apprehension of the suspect. Our commitment to the safety and well-being of the citizens of Angleton and the broader Brazoria County community remains unwavering. We thank the public for their support during this difficult time and pledge to continue our efforts to ensure a safe community for all."