Officers found two people shot in Angleton after responding to a report of an active shooter at an industrial facility on Monday morning.

According to Angleton police, the suspect – identified as 35-year-old Bradley Jones – remains at large.

Bradley Jones (Photo: Angleton Police Department)

Police say he is believed to be driving a 2015 silver or blue Chevrolet Silverado 1500. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, weighs 150 pounds and is 5'8" tall.

Police say officers responded to a report of an active shooter at Thermal Polymer Solutions in the 900 block of South Velasco around 8:20 a.m.

Officers found two people shot, and the suspect had already fled the scene. Police say the two people who were shot were flown to a Houston hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Angleton police respond to a shooting on South Velasco.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear, but police say the suspect's wife used to work at the facility.

According to police, the shooting occurred inside of a building that Jones entered while holding a gun to an employee's head. Police say Jones then shot two other employees – a male and a female – in a back office.

An investigation is still active, and the public is asked to avoid the area. 288B from Highway 35 to Dwyer is shut down.

Family assistance is being set up in Angleton Recreation Center.

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to call Angleton police.