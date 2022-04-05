Amid lowest hospitalization rates in Harris Co., Judge touts free 2nd booster, warns pandemic isn't over

Things are starting to feel like normal again more than 25 months since COVID-19 hit the greater Houston area.

According to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, hospitalization rates are at their lowest point since May 2020.

"We should take a moment and take a breath and celebrate that," said Judge Hidalgo at a press conference on Tuesday. "So many of us are going back to normal in many ways … we need that as a community, we need that for our economy."

She added that while the hospitalizations have come down, new cases have stopped decreasing and are plateauing.

According to her, this shows the pandemic is completely over yet.

"What we've seen in the past, in all the various waves we've had, they begin plateauing, and then they go right back up," Hidalgo said. "Not enough time has passed since the most recent wave in the winter."

Hidalgo says the county is watching Western Europe and Asia for trends.

The judge also talked about the 2nd booster, which was authorized by the FDA last month.

On Tuesday, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) began administering the 2nd booster dose of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines across all vaccination sites to eligible residents.

Harris County Public Health has adopted the following COVID-19 guidelines:

Residents 50 years of age and older who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised may receive a Pfizer or Moderna 2nd booster dose at least 4 months after receipt of their first booster dose.

A 2nd booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to certain immunocompromised individuals 12 years of age and older at least 4 months after receipt of a first booster dose.

A 2nd booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to certain immunocompromised individuals 18 years of age and older at least 4 months after the first booster dose.

Additionally, adults 18-49 years of age who are not moderately to severely immunocompromised and received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 primary dose and booster dose at least 4 months ago may now receive a 2nd booster dose using mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. (Pfizer or Moderna only)

All COVID-19 vaccines are free to the community and walk-ins are accepted across all county vaccination sites. You can register for the vaccine or booster by calling (832) 927-8787 or visiting HCPH’s vaccine registration page.

"Let's protect ourselves, and our community, our families," the judge said. "It's well past time for everybody to get the vaccine, the booster, now the second booster, if you're eligible."