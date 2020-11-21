Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Houston-area families worry about their next meal

As the pandemic wears on, more families across Houston worry where their next meal will come from.

On Saturday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner joined other leaders at United Memorial Medical Center on West Tidwell for a Thanksgiving food distribution. The center gave out hundreds more turkeys than COVID-19 tests.

"But there's still so many unmet needs," said Turner. "The good news in the City of Houston is there are a number of pre-Thanksgiving food distribution sites and this happens to be one."

He estimates this year, one in four children in Houston are food insecure compared to one in five last year.

The increase in food insecurity prompted the City to expand the Houston Eats Restaurants Support Program. The program launched last week with a target of feeding 20,000 a week and involve 12 local restaurants. Now, the target is to feed 30,000 a week and involved up to 25 local restaurants. The program is funded by the CARES Act.

Only people who reside in the following zip codes are eligible to participate: 77003, 77004, 77009, 77011, 77012, 77016, 77020, 77021, 77022, 77026, 77028, 77029, 77033, 77036, 77040, 77045, 77051, 77053, 77060, 77071, 77072, 77074, 77076, 77078, 77081, 77087, 77088, 77091, 77093, 77099, 77489

Anyone interested in signing up for a meal should contact Lemond Kitchen or 713-790-0441.

Dr. Joseph Varon with UMMC warns the next six weeks will be devastating because of the virus spreading at holiday gatherings.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is urging people not to give in to COVID-19 fatigue.

"In Washington [DC], we're dealing with numbers of close to half a million Americans dying by February of 2021," she said.