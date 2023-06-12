Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly train crash in Ames, Texas.

Details are limited, so it's unclear how everything unfolded, but according to the Texas DPS, it happened on FM 160 just north of US 90 nearly 50 miles from Houston.

At least two people were killed, but it's unclear when it happened. No additional information has been shared, as of this writing.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.