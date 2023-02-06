A driver accused of stealing a Houston FD ambulance is in custody after a lengthy search and police chase Monday afternoon.

According to the Houston Fire Department, Ambulance 17 was stolen from HFD Fire Station 17 in east downtown.

Details are still pouring in, as it's an active investigation but based on preliminary information, an unidentified man stole a black Infiniti from 11th and Shepherd St.

He then went to the HFD station, officials said, and believe he stopped there because the right rear tire burst and the fender panel was damaged.

A firefighter reportedly asked the man if he could help him, and then walked into the fire station before getting into an ambulance and taking off.

Around 3 p.m., officers were able to find the ambulance and arrested the driver.

No additional details were shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.