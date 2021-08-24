Ambulance stolen from Pasadena hospital; man in custody

article

A man was taken into custody after he stole an ambulance from a Pasadena hospital, authorities say.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the ambulance service was able to locate the vehicle on Willow using a tracking device, and Pasadena PD was requested to help.

Police went to a home on Willow. A man jumped out from a window of the house, and a K9 officer and arrest team were able to take him into custody.

The man was taken to the hospital to be medically evaluated.

The district attorney’s office was contacted to determine what charges he could face.

