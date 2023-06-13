Amber Heard finally paid Johnny Depp $1 million she owed after bitter defamation battle

article

Amber Heard has finally ponied up the $1 million she owed ex-husband Johnny Depp after losing a nationally-televised defamation trial in Virginia last year, according to a source close to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor.

The six-week courtroom spectacle ended in June 2022 with a $10.35 million judgment against Heard for defaming Depp by penning a 2018 op-ed that referred to herself as a domestic abuse victim. The jury handed Heard $2 million in her countersuit.

Depp, 60, agreed to settle the case last December for $1 million, which was paid this month by the "Aquaman" actress' insurance company.

A source close to the actor said he would evenly split the payout among five charities : the Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, the Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society and the Amazonia Fund Alliance.

The payment appears to be the final chapter in the warring exes' protracted divorce and subsequent legal battles that have lasted more than seven years.

The pair wed in 2015 and split up the following year amid allegations of abuse and infidelity.

News of the satisfaction of the settlement comes as Heard, 37, makes a bid to relaunch her floundering acting career.

Heard is scheduled to appear at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Sicily, Italy, on June 24 for the world premiere of her new movie "In the Fire," Deadline reported.

It will be the first time she's appeared on the red carpet promoting a film since the devastating defamation trial.In the film, Heard plays a widowed American psychiatrist dispatched to Colombia in the 1890s to care for a disturbed child.

After the trial, Heard relocated with her young daughter to Madrid, Spain, and was briefly interviewed recently by local media in a TikTok video.

"I love Spain so much," Heard told the reporter in Spanish. He asked if she planned to stay in the country. "Yes, I hope so. Yes, I love living here," she replied.

She confirmed she had movie projects in the works, adding, "I move on. That's life."

Heard's spokesperson did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

