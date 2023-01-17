Expand / Collapse search

Amber Alert issued for missing 11-month-old girl last seen in Midland, Texas

Missing Persons
MIDLAND, Texas - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 11-month-old girl last seen in Midland, Texas on Monday morning. 

Authorities are looking for 11-month-old Darla Steve. 

Darla was last seen on the 2700 block of Southwest Street on Monday morning around 12:30 a.m.

Darla is described as a white female, with brown eyes and black hair. 

Authorities are also looking for 29-year-old Zach Smith in connection with Darla's disappearance. 

Smith is described as a white male, 5'6" tall, 167 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. 

Authorities believe they may be in a gray 2022 Dodge Ram 3500 bearing Texas license plate SDD9435. 

If you have any information on where Darla is contact 911 or the Midland Police Department at (432) 685-7110