4 members of Memphis church killed in Texas plane crash, statement says

Four members of a Memphis church were killed in a plane crash in Texas on Tuesday morning.

According to the FAA, a single-engine Piper PA-46 crashed south of the Yoakum Municipal Airport.

Officials said five people were on board the plane.

Authorities were unable to give any conditions of the people on board.

However, the Harvest Church of Germantown posted a statement on their website and social media stating the following:

"Harvest Family,



It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Bill Garner, Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson and Tyler Springer. All were beloved members of Harvest Church and their loss currently leaves us without the proper words to articulate our grief.



As of our last report, Kennon Vaughan is in stable condition in a Texas hospital.



We ask for your prayers and kindly request that the families of all involved are given the proper space to grieve at this time. We will provide more information as it is received. We covet your prayers.



The worship center will be open from 6:30 to 8:30pm to gather for a time of prayer and mourning with Harvest elders, staff and fellow members.



Harvest Elders"

The exact cause of the plane crash is still under investigation by the NTSB.