Biplane crashed in Conroe after pilot lost power, 2 people in stable condition

A plane crashed in Conroe after reportedly running into powerlines, officials say.

The Conroe Police Department says around 2:18 p.m. they responded to a biplane crash in the 8400 block of Longmire Road and League Line Road. Two men were inside the plane, one pilot and one passenger.

RELATED: Six killed in plane collision at Dallas Veteran's Day air show, NTSB details investigation

Officers say they spoke with the pilot who told them he lost power and tried landing the plane in a field. While trying to land, the plane hit power lines and trees before it landed at the intersection.

The pilot and passenger were taken to HCA Conroe with minor injuries. The pilot reportedly had non-life-threatening lacerations. Both are said to be in stable condition.

No homes or other properties were damaged in the crash said Seargent Erik Burse from the Department of Public Safety.

SUGGESTED: Jersey Village man covered in blood after strangling wife sentenced to more than 30 years

According to Burse, the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and is on the scene.

The road is said to be back open in about an hour.

A biplane is an aircraft with two pairs of wings, stacked one above the other.