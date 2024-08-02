article

A Houston Regional Amber Alert has been issued for Alice Cordova who was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 1 in the Greenspoint area.

According to the Texas Center for the Missing, the 12-year-old went missing from the 400 block of Greens Road around 11:15 p.m.

She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.