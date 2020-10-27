Amazon announces nearly 3,000 available positions in Houston area

article

Amazon announced on Tuesday they are hiring for more than 10,000 positions in Texas. At least 2,800 of those jobs are in the Houston area.

The openings come as the company promoted more than 35,000 of its operations associates across the U.S. The move created an additional 100,000 new seasonal jobs ahead of the holiday season.

Applicants of all backgrounds and skill levels will be considered. Amazon says it is offering pay incentives, benefits, and a path to a longer-term career.

The minimum wage at Amazon is $15 an hour. Full-time employees receive comprehensive health, dental, and vision insurance, 401K with 50 percent company match.

