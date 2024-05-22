Elderly Houston woman found dead after being reported missing

The 89-year-old Houston woman who was reported missing on May 15 has been found dead, according to family.

Amanda Jones was reportedly last seen in the 12900 block of Glenwyck Street, and according to officials, she was diagnosed with dementia.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Amanda Jones (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Her family stated in a Facebook post, "On behalf of the Jones and McElroy Family, As you all know our grandmother 'Mimi', Amanda Jones went missing early Wednesday morning. With you all’s help and prayers, we’ve been able to get the answers we’ve desperately needed regarding her. It is with great sorrow that we announce that our dear grandmother, Mimi has passed."