A faculty member at Alvin Jr. High is in the hospital after an incident involving a student.

Alvin ISD stated that a student is now in custody after an "isolated incident" involving a coach.

Officials say the coach was taken to a local hospital out of an abundance of care.

Alvin ISD Police Department say they are investigating the incident and appropriate charges will be filed.