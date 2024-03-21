Allison's Cooking Diary - Blueberry Breakfast Bars recipe
HOUSTON - This week, Allison Gargaro shows us how to make Blueberry Breakfast Bars.
Here's the recipe, so you can make them at home.
INGREDIENTS
Crust & Topping:
- 1 1/2 cups AP flour
- 1 1/2 cups old fashioned oats
- 7 tablespoons melted & cooled butter
- 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- Pinch of salt
Blueberry Filling:
- 2 cups blueberries (fresh or frozen)
- Juice of 1 lemon (about 2 tablespoons)
- 2 tablespoons corn starch
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
Method-
- Preheat the oven the 350 degrees.
- Line a 8x8 pan with parchment paper.
- In a bowl, mix together flour, oats, butter, maple syrup, brown sugar, cinnamon and sugar. It will become a crumbly mixture.
- Set aside 1 cup of the crumble (for the topping).
- Press the remaining crumble in the bottom of the pan. Make sure there is an even layer.
- Using the same mixing bowl, add in the blueberries, lemon juice, corn starch and sugar. Mix until combined.
- Pour the blueberry mix over the crust.
- Sprinkle the remaining crumble on top of the blueberries.
- Bake for 45-50 minutes until the top is golden brown.
- Enjoy!