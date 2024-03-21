Expand / Collapse search

Allison's Cooking Diary - Blueberry Breakfast Bars recipe

By
Published  March 21, 2024 4:44pm CDT
Recipes
Allison's Cooking Diary - Blueberry Breakfast Bars

FOX 26's Allison Gargaro shows us how to make Blueberry Breakfast Bars in this week's episode of Allison's Cooking Diary.

HOUSTON - This week, Allison Gargaro shows us how to make Blueberry Breakfast Bars.

Here's the recipe, so you can make them at home.

INGREDIENTS

Crust & Topping:

  • 1 1/2 cups AP flour
  • 1 1/2 cups old fashioned oats
  • 7 tablespoons melted & cooled butter
  • 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • Pinch of salt

Blueberry Filling:

  • 2 cups blueberries (fresh or frozen)
  • Juice of 1 lemon (about 2 tablespoons)
  • 2 tablespoons corn starch
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar

Method-

  1. Preheat the oven the 350 degrees.
  2. Line a 8x8 pan with parchment paper.
  3. In a bowl, mix together flour, oats, butter, maple syrup, brown sugar, cinnamon and sugar. It will become a crumbly mixture.
  4. Set aside 1 cup of the crumble (for the topping).
  5. Press the remaining crumble in the bottom of the pan. Make sure there is an even layer.
  6. Using the same mixing bowl, add in the blueberries, lemon juice, corn starch and sugar. Mix until combined.
  7. Pour the blueberry mix over the crust.
  8. Sprinkle the remaining crumble on top of the blueberries.
  9. Bake for 45-50 minutes until the top is golden brown.
  10. Enjoy!