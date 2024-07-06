Alex Tuan Vuong was arrested and charged for the deadly hit-and-run of a 10-year-old in the Grand Oaks neighborhood.

The 36-year-old is facing a second-degree failure to stop and render aid felony charge in connection to a crash that occurred on the Fourth of July.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the intersection of Windy Stone and Concord Green around 11 p.m. and found a child lying in the street.

The 10-year-old had to be airlifted to Memorial Hermann where they were pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Alex Tuan Vuong

According to witnesses, the child was riding their bike in the intersection, when someone, alleged to be Vuong, hit the child in an SUV and drove off.

It’s unclear at the moment if the child was being supervised when they were riding their bike, and that bike wasn’t even on the scene when first responders got there.

Investigators say it was dragged underneath that SUV at least a half-mile, where it was recovered across the street from a Mobile gas station on Greenhouse Drive and Keith Harrow.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports a vehicle was recovered in the arrest.

Vuong has been booked in Harris County Jail. According to court records, Vuong has been charged in the past with a manufacturing and/or delivery of a controlled substance charge and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charge.