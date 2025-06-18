19-year-old arrested in Aldine hit-and-run; one teen dead, another injured, sheriff says

The Brief The incident happened on April 27 on Airline Drive and Hill Road. One teen has reportedly died since the crash. Another was seriously injured. According to the Harris County sheriff, Noah Rodriguez was driving the suspect vehicle.



A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with an April hit-and-run crash involving two teen girls. According to the Harris County sheriff, one of the teens has since passed away.

Aldine, TX hit-and-run: Suspect arrested

What we know:

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 19-year-old Noah Rodriguez was arrested on Tuesday night.

Rodriguez reportedly has two charges: Failure to Stop and Render Aid (FSRA) involving death, and FSRA involving serious bodily injury.

The crash happened on April 27 at about 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Airline Drive and Hill Road.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two teen girls, both possibly 15 years old, were riding a bicycle when they were struck by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene.

On the day of the incident, Sheriff Gonzalez said the suspect vehicle - a 2008 Audi - had been found, but not the driver.

Both teens were taken to a hospital. At the time, the sheriff says one of them was in "critical" condition and the other had "serious" injuries.

In the arrest announcement, Sheriff Gonzalez says one of the teens has since passed away. He shared on X that the teen was pronounced deceased on April 30, three days after the crash.

