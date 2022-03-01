Aldine ISD to lift mask mandate on March 7

article

Aldine ISD students, staff and visitors will no longer be required to wear facemasks at district facilities or events starting next week.

The district says it will lift its mask mandate on Monday, March 7, "due to an ongoing decline in COVID-19 cases in the district, expanded vaccine eligibility for younger children and updated guidance from the CDC, state and local health officials."

"Although no longer required, the district continues to strongly encourage the wearing of facemasks, especially for unvaccinated individuals, to minimize the spread of the virus," Aldine ISD said in a statement. "While the COVID-19 vaccine is not required, the district encourages all eligible students and staff to get vaccinated. Aldine ISD will continue to work with community partners to help ensure the community is educated and has access to testing and vaccines."

The district previously announced plans to lift its mask mandate before Spring Break on March 11.

Aldine ISD says it will continue to monitor local and school cases to make further adjustments to health and safety protocols.

The district’s COVID-19 dashboard will also continue to be updated daily with active lab-confirmed cases of Aldine staff and students who have been in district schools and facilities, officials say.

