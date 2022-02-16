Aldine ISD to lift mask mandate on March 11

article

The Aldine Independent School District has announced they will be lifting their mask mandate before the district goes on Spring Break.

According to a release, the mask mandate will be lifted on Friday, March 11 due to an ongoing decline in COVID-19 cases in the district as well as expanded vaccine eligibility for younger children.

School officials said the district will no longer require students, staff, and visitors to wear face masks at district facilities or events.

Aldine ISD Superintendent LaTonya M. Goffney said that while she remains cautious, the decision was based on the data and facts available to the district, and the district will continue to prioritize safety while never sacrificing learning.

"We know we are not out of the woods when it comes to the pandemic, but we have all the tools and procedures in place to ensure our students can continue to learn in a safe and healthy learning environment," she said. "For the safety and wellbeing of our community, I still encourage everyone to wear masks and take precautions. I strongly encourage you to get vaccinated, to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy."

Officials added that while the COVID-19 vaccine is not required, the district encourages all eligible students and staff to get vaccinated. Aldine ISD will continue to work with community partners to help ensure the community is educated and has access to testing and vaccines.