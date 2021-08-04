Alcohol likely involved in deadly, head-on crash in southeast Houston

article

One person is dead and another seriously injured after a head-on crash in southeast Houston, and police believe alcohol was a factor.

According to HPD, the crash happened in the 800 block of Winkler around 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

HPD and HFD responded to the scene and found a sedan and pickup truck. The male driver of the sedan and a female passenger were trapped inside the crushed vehicle.

They were both cut from the vehicle and transported to Memorial Hermann, where the female passenger eventually died from her injuries.

Police say the male driver sustained serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

The pickup truck was carrying a couple and their infant daughter, who was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

During the investigation, police determined the sedan crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the pickup truck.



Alcohol bottles and cans were located inside the sedan. A DWI investigation is currently underway.