Expand / Collapse search

Alcohol likely involved in deadly, head-on crash in southeast Houston

By
Published 
South Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - One person is dead and another seriously injured after a head-on crash in southeast Houston, and police believe alcohol was a factor.

According to HPD, the crash happened in the 800 block of Winkler around 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

HPD and HFD responded to the scene and found a sedan and pickup truck. The male driver of the sedan and a female passenger were trapped inside the crushed vehicle.

They were both cut from the vehicle and transported to Memorial Hermann, where the female passenger eventually died from her injuries.

Too many repeat DWI offenders being released right back onto the street, Harris County officials say
slideshow

Too many repeat DWI offenders being released right back onto the street, Harris County officials say

Harris County officials say too many DWI offenders are being let out of jail and end up driving drunk again. Authorities say it's unsafe and sends the wrong message.

Police say the male driver sustained serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

The pickup truck was carrying a couple and their infant daughter, who was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

During the investigation, police determined the sedan crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the pickup truck.

Alcohol bottles and cans were located inside the sedan. A DWI investigation is currently underway.

Driver, passenger trapped inside SUV after crashing into 18-wheeler in Baytown
slideshow

Driver, passenger trapped inside SUV after crashing into 18-wheeler in Baytown

Authorities say two women were rushed to a hospital, one via helicopter after crashing into a big rig making a U-turn in Baytown.