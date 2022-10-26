AJ Armstrong retrial: Jurors tell judge they can't agree on verdict

Jurors in the capital murder trial of Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. sent a note to the judge on Wednesday saying they can’t agree on a verdict.

The judge has instructed the jury to continue deliberating to try and reach a verdict.

Armstrong is accused of shooting and killing his parents – former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong Sr. and Dawn Armstrong – back in 2016 when he was 16 years old.

This is a retrial for Armstrong, whose first capital murder trial ended in a hung jury back in 2019.

After two weeks of testimony in the retrial, the jury deliberated for about four hours Monday, and about six hours Tuesday. They resumed deliberations on Wednesday, but have been unable to agree on a verdict.

As they deliberated Monday, the jury asked to see the note left in the kitchen, which read "We’ve been watching you" that was left at the Armstrong home next to the gun used to kill Antonio Sr. and Dawn.

On Tuesday, they also asked for a list of witnesses in the order they testified, and they wanted transcripts from the home alarm expert and three Houston police officers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.