Aircraft down at Hooks Airport in Spring, HCSO confirms

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirms an aircraft down at Hooks Airport in Spring.

It’s unclear how many people were on board, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says no injuries have been reported.

Emergency responders are at the scene.

A downed small airplane at Hooks Airport.

Texas DPS is also responding to the scene and will lead the investigation.

FOX 26 has reached out to the airport, the NTSB and the FAA for more information as the situation develops.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.