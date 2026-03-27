After life-threatening infection, teen golfer finds inspiration at Texas Children's Houston Open

The Brief Cypress Woods High School freshman Braylon Roberts plays on the school's golf team. He had a staph infection and went into kidney failure last year. His doctor at Texas Children’s Hospital said getting immediate medical attention was crucial in his case.



The PGA Tour has taken over Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston.

Fifteen-year-old Braylon Roberts, a freshman at Cypress Woods High School, plays on the school’s golf team.

Last year, he developed a staph infection in his arm and shoulder and worried he might never golf again.

"I was taken to the hospital by ambulance. I had a staph infection and went into kidney failure," Roberts said.

His doctor at Texas Children’s Hospital said getting immediate medical attention was crucial in his case.

"Thankfully, with surgery, we were able to treat the infection, and he made a full recovery," said Dr. Scott McKay of Texas Children’s Hospital.

Roberts had the opportunity to walk alongside Tour players during Thursday’s round and said it was motivating to watch competitors like Gary Woodland, who underwent surgery in 2024 to have a brain tumor removed and was leading the event Friday at 13-under.

"It’s so motivating, and I’m so thankful I was able to recover and continue playing," Roberts said.

Attend the Texas Children's Houston Open

Dig deeper:

The event runs through Sunday, and tickets are available online.

Click here for more information.