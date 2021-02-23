Admitted Santa Fe HS shooter still not competent to stand trial nearly 3 years later

It's been nearly three years since the Santa Fe High School massacre and it will be at least another year before the assault and murder trial.

The admitted shooter is still not competent to stand trial, according to Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady.

On Tuesday, a Galveston County judge signed and filed an order for the 19-year-old to continue his commitment at the North Texas State Hospital for competency restoration treatment.

The recommitment order will be for up to another 12 months.

Last year, the state hospital treating the admitted shooter determined he was still not fit to stand trial after a judge ruled him mentally unfit based on three independent mental health evaluations.

Family members of the shooting victims were contacted by the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office about the recommitment.

Roady says they are very upset by the news.

The admitted Santa Fe High School shooter is accused of killing eight students and two teachers and injuring 13 others in the May 18, 2018 shooting.

