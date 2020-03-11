Admitted Santa Fe HS shooter still not competent to stand trial

The state hospital treating the admitted Santa Fe High School shooter has determined he is still not fit to stand trial.

Last year, a judge ruled the 19-year-old mentally incompetent to stand trial after three independent mental health evaluations.

He was taken to a state hospital for treatment with the goal of getting him to regain his mental competency within 120 days.

Family members of the shooting victims say they were contacted by the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday informing them that the hospital requested the defendant be committed for up to an additional 12 months to continue treatment.

When the defendant was declared incompetent to stand trial last year, Criminal District Attorney Jack Roady said whether a defendant is currently competent to stand trial in a case is different than whether he was insane at the time of the offense and their next step is to have the defendant restored to competency.

The admitted Santa Fe High School shooter is accused of killing eight students and two teachers and injuring 13 others in the May 18, 2018 shooting.

