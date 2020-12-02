Nearly 70 people in Harris Co. have been killed by someone free on felony bonds

A 61-year-old man is now the 69th person in Harris County to be killed by someone free from jail on multiple felony bonds.

"He was just fun to be around he didn't bother anybody everyone loved my Uncle," said Larry Lawrence's niece Lakisha Lawrence.

"He was a sweet and gentle guy always trying to help," said Larry Lawrence's girlfriend Gloria Alexander. "I don't know how this happened to him."

On November 19, Lawrence was walking to his job at a local market when police say these three decided that would be the last day of his life.

"The guy plugged him in the back and killed him then walked up on him while he was laying there pulled down his sock went into his sock and took his money," Alexander said.

One of the three now charged with capital murder and on the run is 37-year-old Michael Mosley.

The convicted felon was free from jail on 3 felony bonds.

"And the bonds were revoked because he had presumably been charged with new crimes which is what should happen," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

But 248th criminal district court Judge Hillary Unger gave Mosley a get out of jail free card.

"Five Personal Recognize bonds given to a habitual four-time felon in April 2020," said Kahan.

In a Breaking Bond report, last October Judge Hillary Unger also gave convicted felon 25-year-old Louis Shoulders a PR bond.

He and 23-year-old Wilbert Smith also free on multiple bonds are now charged in the murder of 27-year-old Jecory Miles.

"I just think that's pitiful and sad that they let these people out to harm good people," Alexander said.

If Judge Unger would have kept Mosley locked up Lawrence's loved one's day they would be spending the holidays with him.

"It doesn't make any sense letting these people put on bond and they commit more crimes," his niece said.