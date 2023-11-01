A Cypress-Fairbanks High School marching band member turned challenges into success this week. The Cy-Fair marching band went the extra mile to make sure a blind band member participated and excelled during the state championships.

Nick Oliver and his bandmates didn't let his blindness stop them from battling in one of the most competitive band competitions in the state. Instead, they embraced the challenges and worked through them together.

"I’m totally blind. I’ve been blind since birth," said Nick Oliver, a junior at Cy-Fair High School. "I was born that way."

Oliver started playing piano in the band but eventually transitioned to the trumpet.

"It’s kind of tough, especially if you can’t read the music. For example, I can’t read the printed music but everyone else can read. So I’ve had to learn how to read brail music," said Oliver.

With the help of his band director, John Nelson, and his fellow band members, Oliver learned to march on the field and play his instrument at a high level.

"He's such a good trumpet player, we started to figure out, he can do this," Nelson said. "He has the physical skills, how can we get him involved in the marching part of it?"

Oliver's bandmates helped guide him on the field.

"In terms of marching, because I can't remember the field, I can't see what's around me, I have to remember step sizes, the directions, pathways," Oliver said. "It really comes down to muscle memory."

"Our judges haven't even noticed all season long. So I think that's a compliment to how well he is performing," said Nelson.

Oliver's hard work and dedication paid off at the state championships, where the Cy-Fair marching band made it to the finals for the first time in school history.

"It's taken the whole band effort," Oliver said. "You know. We've all had to work very hard at rehearsals. We've had to put forth all the effort we have. Make every single rehearsal count."

Oliver hopes to inspire other people to follow their dreams, no matter the obstacles.

"I also hope that I can inspire some other people who are facing some setbacks or challenges, that they don't have to let that get in their way, that they can overcome them," Oliver said.

The Cy-Fair marching band finished in 11th place at the recent UIL 6A State Marching Band Championship in San Antonio. Their performance was an inspiration to everyone who saw it. Oliver's story is a reminder that anything is possible with hard work and determination.