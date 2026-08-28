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9-year-old riding electric dirt bike hospitalized after crash in north Harris County

By
FOX 26 Houston
Harris County
Published August 28, 2026 10:29 AM CDT
Published August 28, 2026 10:29 AM CDT
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The Brief

    • A 9-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in north Harris County on Pinto Point Drive.
    • Officials say the young boy was riding an electric dirt bike.
    • The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A young boy is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while riding an electric bike late Thursday night.

Kid hit by vehicle riding electric dirt bike

What we know:

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported deputies were called to an auto-pedestrian crash on Pinto Point Drive just west of The Woodlands.

Investigators say a 9-year-old boy was riding an electric dirt bike when he was hit by a vehicle. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and last reported to be in stable condition.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

What we don't know:

Officials have not reported the circumstances behind the crash.

The Source: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Facebook

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