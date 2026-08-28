9-year-old riding electric dirt bike hospitalized after crash in north Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A young boy is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while riding an electric bike late Thursday night.
Kid hit by vehicle riding electric dirt bike
What we know:
Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported deputies were called to an auto-pedestrian crash on Pinto Point Drive just west of The Woodlands.
Investigators say a 9-year-old boy was riding an electric dirt bike when he was hit by a vehicle. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and last reported to be in stable condition.
The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
What we don't know:
Officials have not reported the circumstances behind the crash.
The Source: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Facebook