The Brief A 9-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in north Harris County on Pinto Point Drive. Officials say the young boy was riding an electric dirt bike. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.



A young boy is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while riding an electric bike late Thursday night.

Kid hit by vehicle riding electric dirt bike

What we know:

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported deputies were called to an auto-pedestrian crash on Pinto Point Drive just west of The Woodlands.

Investigators say a 9-year-old boy was riding an electric dirt bike when he was hit by a vehicle. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and last reported to be in stable condition.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

What we don't know:

Officials have not reported the circumstances behind the crash.