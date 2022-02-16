$9.5M Lotto Texas jackpot-winning ticket sold in Pasadena

article

Double-check those Lotto Texas tickets! A jackpot-winning ticket worth an estimated annuitized $9.5 million was purchased in Pasadena, and the prize has not yet been claimed.

The ticket for the February 14 drawing was sold at Motu Food Mart, located at 4900 Space Center Blvd.

The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn: 2-14-16-19-25-28.

Lottery officials say the cash value option was selected at the time of purchase, so the claimant will receive $6,889,118.29 before taxes.

"We look forward to meeting the first Texas Lottery player to win a Monday night Lotto Texas jackpot drawing since the extra opportunity was added to the game’s draw schedule back in August 2021," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

In addition to the jackpot-winning prize, 27,765 Lotto Texas tickets, including those with the Extra! add-on feature, won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $10,856 for the same drawing.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on February 16 will reset to an estimated annuitized $5 million. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

