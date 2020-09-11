9/11 Days of Service: Find virtual volunteer service opportunities in Houston

article

Volunteer Houston is coordinating a city-wide day of “virtual” volunteer service on September 11.

It’s part of a national movement looking to inspire one million good deeds done at home.

This nationwide effort is being led by Points of Light, World Central Kitchen, and the Corporation for National and Community Service.

As the local Points of Light affiliate in Greater Houston, Volunteer Houston is leading the effort in the area.

During the local 9/11 Days of Service, September 10 through September 14, volunteers can view opportunities posted by local non-profits that can be done remotely, virtually and in-person at www.volunteerhou.org/911day.

A list of more than 50 “good deeds” people can do that benefit non-profits can also be viewed on the website.

Those who participate are urged to share what they did on social media with #911day to help inspire a message of hope and service.