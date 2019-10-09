88-year-old man missing from Clear Lake

article

On Wednesday, October 9 at approximately 6:00 p.m, 88-year-old Gandy Pillows of Clear Lake was last seen at his residence.

Family members left him there to go to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake where Pillows' wife is currently receiving treatment. Upon returning home, it was learned he had left the residence, and he has yet to be located or heard from.

Pillows suffers from dementia. He was last seen wearing a blue and white dress shirt, grey slacks, and black shoes. He should be driving a Silver 2005 Mercury four-door bearing TXLP (DS3L194). Knowing that his wife is in the hospital, it is possible he may have tried to drive to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and got lost.

If you see Pillows or his vehicle, please contact the Harris County Precinct 8 dispatch center at 281-488-4040.