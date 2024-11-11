8-year-old dies in ATV crash in Grimes County

article

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office received a call around 12:30 p.m. Sunday about an ATV accident on Deep Forest Trail.

When emergency crews arrived, they reported an 8-year-old died at the scene and a passenger was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in the Woodlands.

The incident happened northeast of Navasota, but between Navasota and Montgomery, in Anderson.

Grimes County Sheriff says the accident happened on leased property in Grimes County.

The family was at the scene and told deputies they were from the Houston area, visiting family at a gathering. The child is a student at Cypress Fairbanks ISD.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the crash.

No other information was provided.