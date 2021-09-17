8-year-old child, mother in critical condition after rollover crash on FM 1960

A mother and an 8-year-old child were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a rollover crash on FM 1960 in northeast Harris County, and a second car believed to be involved fled the scene, the sheriff says.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. Friday on FM 1960 E between First Street E and Woodland Hills. The roadway is shut down in both directions.

Three other children in the vehicle – between the ages of 2 and 5 – were reported to be stable and were being checked out.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, the mother and the four children were traveling eastbound when another vehicle apparently cut her off.

"In an effort to try to avoid the collision, she tried to make evasive action, then maybe possibly overcorrected, eventually started rolling over several times," Sheriff Gonzalez said.

The sheriff said the mother and the 8-year-old child were ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in an embankment.

"I want to thank those bystanders that took action to assist our lieutenant that also viewed what had happened, and took action to help this family in their most traumatic moment. Too often citizens will just film and do things but not step up and actually help – they really helped to stabilize a very chaotic situation," Sheriff Gonzalez said.

The other vehicle believed to be involved in the incident fled the scene, the sheriff said. He asked that nearby businesses check their surveillance cameras. Any drivers who may have seen something or captured video on their dashcam are asked to call the sheriff’s office.