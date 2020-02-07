Expand / Collapse search

70,000 pounds of pork spill on Southwest Freeway in Rosenberg

Pork scattered on Southwest Freeway in Rosenberg

Southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway are shutdown in Rosenberg due to a pork spill.

ROSENBERG, Texas - Police say 70,000 pounds of pork spilled along the Southwest Freeway in Rosenberg after an 18-wheeler crash.

The southbound lanes of the U-59 Southwest Freeway are shutdown at Spur 529.

An 18-wheeler overturned, and the load spilled into a ditch along the freeway.

Rosenberg police say pork spilled along the Southwest Freeway following an 18-wheeler crash. (FOX 26 Houston)

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Crews are working to clean up the spill.

