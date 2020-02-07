70,000 pounds of pork spill on Southwest Freeway in Rosenberg

Police say 70,000 pounds of pork spilled along the Southwest Freeway in Rosenberg after an 18-wheeler crash.

The southbound lanes of the U-59 Southwest Freeway are shutdown at Spur 529.

An 18-wheeler overturned, and the load spilled into a ditch along the freeway.

Rosenberg police say pork spilled along the Southwest Freeway following an 18-wheeler crash. (FOX 26 Houston)

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Crews are working to clean up the spill.

