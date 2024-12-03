7-year-old girl killed by alleged drunk driver; mother still recovering in hospital

7-year-old Klein second grade student, Ivory Smith, was the little girl killed by an alleged drunk driver in northeast Harris County on Sunday, according to her family.

They say her mom, Christina, was severely injured and is still recovering in the hospital.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Ivory Smith

"Ivory brought so much light into our lives in her short time with us, and we will forever cherish the joy and love she gave so freely. As we navigate this profound loss, we are also facing the difficult reality of seeking justice for Ivory," said her family on their GoFundMe page.

On December 1, 2024, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 10900 block of the Bammel North Houston Road in reference to a major crash.

Authorities say the at-fault driver was identified as Joel Gonzalez Chacin.

Constable Mark Herman says Chican showed multiple signs of intoxication on scene.

"Joel Gonzalez Chacin was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for Intoxication Manslaughter. His bond has been set at $150,000.00 out of the 232nd District Court. Please keep the family and loved ones of the juvenile victim in your prayers this holiday season," he said.