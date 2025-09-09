67-year-old high-risk registered sex offender with 11 felony convictions free on bond after 2 recent arrests

The Brief Lionel Coleman has a lengthy criminal history and has been in and out of prison for sexually related offenses. Since 1995, Coleman has been on the state's registered sex offender website. It followed his conviction for indecency with a child. His risk level is high. In recent weeks, Coleman has been arrested twice and charged with felony indecent exposure.



Lionel Coleman has a lengthy criminal history and has been in and out of prison for sexually related offenses.

The backstory:

Since 1995, Coleman has been on the state's registered sex offender website. It followed his conviction for indecency with a child. His risk level is high.

In recent weeks, Coleman has been arrested twice and charged with felony indecent exposure.

351st Criminal Court Judge Nata Cornelio granted Coleman bonds totaling $45,000.

What they're saying:

Is Coleman's freedom in the best interest of public safety?

"Hell no," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

"Under these circumstances, legally, he is entitled to a bond," said Defense Attorney Brent Mayr.

Coleman was charged in the August indecent exposure case, but not indicted.

"If he would have been indicted, and then allegedly committed this new felony offense while on bond for an indicted felony case, then the prosecutors could have moved to hold him without bond," Mayr said.

According to court documents, Coleman was caught masturbating in an HEB parking lot, a Target parking lot, and inside a Twin Peaks Restaurant.

One of his bond conditions states, "Defendant is not to perform any indecent acts while in a public setting."

"By putting this condition in place, if he does anything indecent, the judge can find that he violated his bond conditions by just a preponderance of the evidence, not proof beyond a reasonable doubt, and she could revoke his bond that way," said Mayr.

"He's a menace to society. He's a menace to the public, and you can't keep letting someone out to reoffend time and time again," said Kahan.