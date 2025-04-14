61-year-old habitual offender with 29 felony convictions free on bond when he allegedly commits murder

The Brief A 29-time convicted felon was on bond when he allegedly committed murder last month. Ronald Wayne James got his first big break at the courthouse in 2024. Police say James got into an argument with 53-year-old Frank Cartwright at a Popeyes in the 9500 block of Jensen.



29-time convicted felon out on bond now accused of murder

The backstory:

He was facing three felonies, including aggravated assault of a public servant.

"Goes into a business and assaults two people, and they call police," said Doug Griffith, President of the Houston Police Officers Union. "Police get there, he's still there, the officer has to fight with him and gets hurt. He assaulted the officer. When James goes to court, they dismiss the two assault cases."

James was sentenced to 298 days in jail, but with time served, he was freed the day he pleaded guilty to just one charge, burglary.

Last month, James was given a personal recognizance, or get out of jail free, card for a misdemeanor assault charge.

"This individual has been arrested more than 60 times since 1985," Griffith said.

Dig deeper:

According to the McDonnell Misdemeanor Bond Reform Decree, defendants charged with assault are not allowed to get PR bonds.

"There are hundreds and hundreds of defendants charged in county court with assault cases that were given PR bonds by magistrates and by County Court at Law Judges themselves," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

James even violated the PR bond, but was allowed to remain free. That recession may have cost 53-year-old Frank Cartwright his life.

Last week, police say James got into an argument with Frank Cartwright at a Popeyes at 9503 Jensen.

James' bond for the murder charge is set at $250,000.