The FBI has shut down an illegal Chinese police station in New York and arrested two men accused of secretly operating the facility. A new report is now alleging that more covert locations may exist in cities across the US, including in Houston.

"The ultimate purpose of this illegal police station was not to protect and serve but rather, silence, harass and threaten individuals here in the United States and particularly those expressing views contrary to the Chinese government. This week, the FBI announced the arrests of 61-year-old Lu Jian Wang and 59-year-old Chen Jin Ping, two Chinese nationals accused of operating this nondescript facility in New York on behalf of the Chinese government," said Michael Driscoll, the Assistant Director-in-Charge with the FBI New York.

The Justice Department also charged 34 officers from China’s national police force for allegedly creating fake online personas to harass dissidents abroad. U.S. officials sent a firm message during a news conference on Monday.

"Today's charges send a crystal-clear response to the PRC that we are on to you. We know what you’re doing and we will stop it," said Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

FBI agents raided the building in New York last fall and later shut down the alleged covert Chinese police station.

A new report by a human-rights organization called the Safeguard Defenders claims there are at least six more similar operations in cities across the U.S., including Houston.

A spokesperson with the FBI Houston office would not confirm or deny those allegations.

In a statement, the FBI Houston said, "Generally speaking, the FBI conducts logical, fact-based investigations and follows the evidence wherever it may lead. We’re increasingly conducting outreach in order to raise awareness of how some countries’ governments harass and intimidate their own citizens living in the U.S. This violates U.S. law and individual rights and freedoms and will not be tolerated.

"Anyone who may have experienced this harassment or intimidation is encouraged to contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov, reach out to your local FBI field office, or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). For further information, please visit Transnational Repression — FBI."

"I see it instead in our city more of the concern of Chinese and Chinese Americans, but them being targeted but in our country as opposed to back in China," said Gordon Quan, an immigration attorney who frequently works with the Asian American community in Houston.

Quan was born in China but moved to the U.S. when he was 3-years-old.

"I am concerned about the overall fear. Yellow peril has come upon Texas at this point. You look at SB 147," Quan said

Quan expressed concern that the anti-China rhetoric stemming from these allegations could do more harm than good. He cited SB 147 as an example, which is now being considered in the state legislature. The bill would ban certain foreign nationals from countries like China from owning land in Texas.

"China is the country of our birth but not the country of our loyalty. We pride ourselves on being such a diverse community but now all the suspicion, especially towards Asian Americans is very disturbing. And how does a person prove their loyalty, do they wear an American flag all the time," Quan said.