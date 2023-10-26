When it came to his carpet cleaning business James Davis had a lot of fans.

But some of his social media posts may have rubbed some people the wrong way. "He was just a very unique different person," said Barbara Magee Davis's sister.

James Davis has been described as a loner.

He shared his mobile home in Crosby with his dogs and had as many as six at one time.

Davis was also the owner of J Magic Carpet Care.

For more than two decades happy customers raved about him in reviews.

On the morning of Sept. 29, Davis did his normal routine.

Packed up his cleaning supplies in his van and locked the gate.

"When he was getting into his van, he got shot there's blood splatter all over the van," Magee said. "He ran around the van trying to get back into his gate reality is his gate is locked and then he came next door to over here."

"James came running from that direction and kept running to here and I guess he put his hand here where you can see the blood," said Davis's landlord Enrique Uballe.

Davis's neighbor found him dead in her yard.

"When they came back around two o'clock that's when they found his body lying there," Uballe said.

"I'm angry," Magee said. "I didn't talk to him for three years because he is a very strict person, he has his ways."

With no chance to reconcile with her brother Magee is on a mission to find his killer or killers.

She says some of Davis's social media posts may have created enemies.

Magee says her brother posted about alleged crimes in his neighborhood and police corruption.

This is what was done to his mobile home just days after his murder.

Magee has this message for her brother's killer, "They've got to try to sleep at night knowing they shot somebody, and I hope they view it over and over in their head."