5,000 gallons of diesel stolen by suspects, HPD investigating

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating two suspect vehicles believed to be involved in the theft of 5,000 gallons of diesel at one convenience store.



According to police, the thefts occurred in the 800 block of South State Highway 6 over a span of four days in July.

The suspect vehicles are believed to be two white Ford F250 or F350 trucks.

Surveillance video photo of diesel theft suspect vehicles (Source: Houston Police Department)

If you have any information, contact Houston police or Crimestoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.