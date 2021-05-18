50 Cent partners with Houston ISD for new student entrepreneur program

Weeks ago, rapper and businessman 50 Cent announced that he had moved to Houston. Since then, he has gotten to work in the community.

He joined Mayor Sylvester Turner on Monday to announce a partnership with his G-Unity Foundation and the Houston Independent School District.

Along with Horizon United Group, they will help high school students learn the business skill that defines successful entrepreneurship.

HISD is matching the $300,000 donation, making it a total of $600,000 to build the G-Unity Business Lab to get started.

They will begin with three high schools: Kashmere Senior High, Wheatley High School and Worthing High School.

Students in the lab will engage in MBA-level lessons that represent the full lifecycle of a product or concepts from beginning idea creation to market branding to running the company.

