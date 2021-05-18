Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from TUE 2:30 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
7
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:30 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Rip Tide Statement
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 1:08 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island

50 Cent partners with Houston ISD for new student entrepreneur program

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

50 Cent partners with HISD

Houston's new A-list resident 50 Cent is wasting no time giving back to the city.

HOUSTON - Weeks ago, rapper and businessman 50 Cent announced that he had moved to Houston. Since then, he has gotten to work in the community.

He joined Mayor Sylvester Turner on Monday to announce a partnership with his G-Unity Foundation and the Houston Independent School District.

RELATED: ‘I live in Houston now:’ 50 Cent makes the jump to Space City

Along with Horizon United Group, they will help high school students learn the business skill that defines successful entrepreneurship.

HISD is matching the $300,000 donation, making it a total of $600,000 to build the G-Unity Business Lab to get started.

They will begin with three high schools: Kashmere Senior High, Wheatley High School and Worthing High School.

Students in the lab will engage in MBA-level lessons that represent the full lifecycle of a product or concepts from beginning idea creation to market branding to running the company.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP