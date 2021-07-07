5 Years Later: Memorial service held for 5 officers killed in Downtown Dallas ambush

article

The city of Dallas honored the five police officers who were ambushed and killed during a protest five years ago.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit Officer Brent Thompson and Dallas Police Department officers Patrick Zamarripa, Michael Krol, Sergeant Michael Smith and Corporal Lorne Ahrens were killed on July 7, 2016 by a lone gunman while helping to protect people taking part in a protest downtown.

Wednesday morning’s memorial service began with a march from Griffin and Young streets to the Dallas Police Memorial located at Young and Akard streets.

All former and current police officers, family, friends and residents were invited to join the Dallas police command staff, honor guard and the salute team in the somber walk.

Each year on Dallas Police Memorial Day, the names of all Dallas officers who have died in the line of duty are read aloud. This year, five white candles were positioned on a table to represent each of the five fallen officers who died on the July 7 ambush.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, who was chief in San Jose, California at the time of the attack, spoke to the crowd about that night.

"I remember where I stood, not sat but stood, in my living room as the horrific events unfolded. And I wept. I can assure you, Dallas, you were not alone that day and not alone today," he said. "So today we will remember Michael Krol, Patrick Zamarripa, Michael Smith. We remember Lorne Ahrens who we lost the following morning, and we remember our brother officer from DART Brent Thompson."

The service included a performance by the Dallas police choir, a 21-gun salute, taps and a flyover by the Dallas police helicopter.

Wednesday night at 7:07 p.m. there will be a 77-balloon release followed by a candlelight vigil.