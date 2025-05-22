5 juveniles arrested, suspected in several Katy aggravated robberies

article

The Brief 5 juveniles have been arrested and charged in connection with five armed robberies in Katy this month. Deputies say the juveniles brandished weapons, violently assaulted victims, and stole cash from the businesses. All five were identified using surveillance and their clothing, deputies say.



Four 13-year-olds and a 15-year-old have been arrested and charged in connection with several aggravated robberies in Katy that happened earlier this month.

5 aggravated robberies in 2 days

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the group robbed four convenience stores and a restaurant between May 6 and May 7. Officials say the juveniles brandished firearms, violently assaulted the victims and stole cash from the businesses.

The juveniles were identified through surveillance footage and clothing, deputies say.

The Latest:

All five juveniles have been charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized crime. A total of 27 charges were filed against them.

They have all been booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

Due to their ages, their names are not expected to be released.