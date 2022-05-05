4-year-old accidentally shot by brother, 9, in west Harris County dies from injuries: Sheriff

Authorities have shared a tragic update about a 4-year-old shot by his older brother, 9, in west Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Thursday that the 4-year-old child sadly passed away from his injuries.

FOX 26 first reported Monday about deputies responding to a shooting call in the 22300 block of Guston Hall Ln. That's where officials say a 4-year-old child was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined an uncle visiting the home, later identified as Francisco Lupian, 32, brought a gun and somehow, a 9-year-old boy got ahold of the weapon and accidentally shot his 4-year-old brother in the head. There were eight people in the home at the time of the shooting. One of them drove the injured child to Memorial Hospital in Katy.

Francisco Lupian, 32, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

LifeFlight then airlifted the boy to Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries days later.

No other information was made available, as of this writing, but FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as it develops.