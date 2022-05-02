4-year-old accidentally shot by 9-year-old brother in west Harris County; airlifted to hospital

A 4-year-old boy has been airlifted to the hospital after being accidentally shot by his brother in west Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.

HCSO units responded to a shooting call in the 22300 block of Guston Hall Ln on Monday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies found a child suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators have determined that an uncle who was visiting the home on Guston Hall brought a gun.

Somehow a 9-year-old boy got a hold of the weapon and accidentally shot his 4-year-old brother in the head.

There were eight people in the home at the time of the shooting. One of them drove the injured child to Memorial Hospital in Katy.

LifeFlight then transported the boy to Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center in critical condition.

No charges have been filed at this time.