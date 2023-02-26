Man, 28, involved in shooting led police on chase from Galveston to La Marque

One man is in critical condition after a shooting in Galveston, officials say.

According to Galveston police, they responded to reports of a shooting at 10:14 p.m. at the Seaport Village apartment complex in the 7200 block of Heards Lane on Saturday in Galveston.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found 35-year-old Charson Kinchen in the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds in the abdomen.

SUGGESTED: Galveston Judge takes swipe at Harris Co. Judges during bond hearing for suspect in deadly golf cart crash

Kinchen was taken to UTMB Health at Galveston with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

Witnesses told officials they saw a man leaving the scene in a black Dodge Challenger. Officers searched around the area and found the car matching the suspect's vehicle near the 6100 block of Avenue J.

Jamarcus Coleman (Photo Courtesy of Galveston Police Department)

Reports say officers tried to conduct a traffic stop when the driver of the Challenger started to evade officers and led them on a chase all the way to La Marque. Eventually, the car stopped, and the driver, Jamarcus Coleman, 28, from Texas City, was arrested.

RELATED: At least two dozen cars broken into at northwest Houston apartment complex

Officials say they found three minor passengers in the Challenger during the stop who were unharmed and released to a family member.

Coleman reportedly faces an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon charge with a recommended bond of $100,000, Evading With a Vehicle with a recommended bond of $20,000 and three counts of Endangering a Child with a recommended bond of $5,000 each.

Coleman was taken to Galveston County Jail. Investigators are still investigating the motive of the shooting.