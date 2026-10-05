31-year-old career criminal wanted in Texas, 2 other states gets a get out of jail free card for recent charge

The Brief Veronica Jones was previously granted a $50,000 bond in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case, but that bond was revoked and later reinstated. Prosecutors sought a $25,000 bond on the new terroristic threat charge because of Jones’ criminal history and alleged bond violations. Law enforcement officials and Crime Stoppers’ Andy Kahan said Jones has been given too many chances to comply with court requirements.



Veronica Jones, whose criminal history dates back to 2010, has been accused of threatening to shoot her cousin, shoot up his home and hit him with a shovel. Despite the new misdemeanor charge and outstanding warrants in three jurisdictions, a Harris County judge granted her a personal recognizance bond.

What we know:

In our August 25 Breaking Bond report, we told you how Jones' criminal history dates back to 2010 with violent and nonviolent offenses. She has more than a dozen mug shots just in the Lone Star State.

On August 14, Jones was granted a $50,000 bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. That bond was revoked but then reinstated.

What they're saying:

"It shows a pattern," said Doug Griffith, President of the Houston Police Officers Association. "She's going to continue to violate the law."

"She failed to report to Pretrial services, failed to obtain a GPS," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "The court actually did what it should have done and that's revoke her bond. But then they reinstated her bond under the pretenses that she would be taking her medication."

Now, Jones has a new criminal charge, a misdemeanor charge of making a terroristic threat. She's accused of threatening to shoot her cousin, shoot up his house, and hit him with a shovel.

Because of her criminal history, the DA's office wanted her bond set at $25,000. However, the judge gave her a personal recognizance bond, even though she's wanted in San Patricio County and two states, Illinois and Virginia. Apparently, law officers in those jurisdictions don't want to extradite her.

It appears Jones is beating the system.

"Absolutely," said Griffith. "Time and time again, she's going to continue to commit crime until someone puts her away."

"Maybe this will finally send a message to our criminal justice system," Kahan said. "You've got to pull the plug. You can't keep giving 10, 15 chances."